When it comes to shellfish, clams do it all. They’re delicious tucked into chowder, tossed with pasta, baked on pizza, steamed in a white wine broth or fried and dipped in remoulade (with or without an accompanying bun). Hard-shell clams, like cherrystones, littlenecks and quahogs, are common along the Atlantic coast, where people enjoy their sweet, briny flavor raw with lemon or mignonette. Having a barbecue? Try throwing some meaty razor clams on the grill. The F&W guide to clams shows off the incredible range of recipes starring this shellfish, from a creamy bacon-and-clam risotto to a fiery Korean clam and kimchi stew—and beyond.