Clam Chowder
A fall river clam chowder, a cherrystone clam chowder with corn and a smoky clam chowderare just a few of the comforting clam chowder recipes featured in this collection.
When it comes to shellfish, clams do it all. They’re delicious tucked into chowder, tossed with pasta, baked on pizza, steamed in a white wine broth or fried and dipped in remoulade (with or without an accompanying bun). Hard-shell clams, like cherrystones, littlenecks and quahogs, are common along the Atlantic coast, where people enjoy their sweet, briny flavor raw with lemon or mignonette. Having a barbecue? Try throwing some meaty razor clams on the grill. The F&W guide to clams shows off the incredible range of recipes starring this shellfish, from a creamy bacon-and-clam risotto to a fiery Korean clam and kimchi stew—and beyond.