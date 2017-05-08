The 13 Best Places to Eat Crab in Maryland This Summer

Finding good crab in Maryland is kind of like sourcing a decent taco in Texas: You know you can throw a stone and find a spot, but there are just so many options that it can be tough to weed out the very best of the bunch, or the boil, so to speak. That's why we turned to in-the-know chefs for the top places to enjoy crab around the state. Here are their top 13 recommendations for your summer eating adventures.—Jillian Kramer

More
Food & Wine
1 of 13 Courtesy of Bethesda Crab House

Bethesda Crab House in Bethesda

Diana Davila, chef and owner of Mi Tocaya Antojería, and her husband often brought out-of-town friends to this family-owned spot when they lived in Washington, D.C. Why? "Bethesda Crab House keeps it simple, both in environment and food," Davila explains. "And while all their fresh seafood is delicious, the blue crab really shines." bethesdacrabhouse.com

Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy of Locust Point Steamers

Locust Point Steamers in Baltimore

Whenever Society Cafe chef Christopher Zabita visits Baltimore, "I always end my trip with Locust Point Steamers," where he orders "A Boh't Load of Food," heaping servings of steamed crabs, mussels, oysters, scallops, shrimp, lobster, and a pitcher of beer. "It's great to share and gives you a little taste of everything," Zabita says. If you also make this a must-stop, come prepared to stand around: "There's always a line around the block each time," Zabita shares. "But it's definitely worth the wait." locustpointsteamers.com

3 of 13 Courtesy of Kentmorr Restaurant

Kentmorr Restaurant & Dirty Dave's Tiki Bar in Stevensville

Once, when Zabita can't make it to Locust Point Steamers, he and a handful of friends hit up Dirty Dave's Tiki Bar—and it didn't disappoint, he says. "Although we chowed down on fresh oysters and scallops, the real standout was their lump crab cake," Zabita recalls. "It was so good, we actually ordered two of them, along with the Crab Imperial, a simple local preparation with roasted red pepper in a soft touch of cream. I love the flavors a lot and the taste of the sea really came through." kentmorr.com

Advertisement
4 of 13 Allison Zaucha Photography

The Point Crab House and Grill in Arnold

You'll come to Point Crab House and Grill for their fresh ingredients and its promise of serving only locally-sourced crabs, but you'll stay for its water view, says Michael White, head chef and owner of the Altamarea Group. "We always order their crab cake sandwich, fried pickles, a bunch of steamed crabs, shrimp, and some coleslaw," White says. "It is also very casual, which makes it a great stop in the summer." thepointcrabhouse.com

Location: 700 Mill Creek Rd, Arnold; Phone: 410-544-5448

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy of The Dockbar at The Boathouse

The Dockbar at The Boathouse Canton in Baltimore

The crabs at this spot on the bay are very good, Charlie Palmer Steak chef Mike Ellis assures us. But the view might just be better. "The crabs are always big and really fresh and the view makes it taste even better," Ellis says. "You can see the water and downtown Baltimore from the outdoor seating area, and it puts you in the right state of mind to relax and really enjoy yourself." boathousecanton.com

Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy of Bo Brooks

Bo Brooks in Baltimore

When it comes to a good Baltimore view, The Dockbar has some competition: Alex Eusebio, executive chef and owner Cascabel Restaurant, says Bo Brooks is "hands down, the best atmosphere to eat crabs overlooking the harbor." Here, you should splurge on at least a dozen jumbo crabs, he instructs, and soak up a beer with a crab pretzel. But did we mention the view? "The location of the restaurant is idyllic for enjoying the Baltimore waterfront lifestyle," Eusebio says. "There is nothing like sitting on the water, picking crabs, drinking beers and watching the sun set over the harbor on one of our famously hot, humid summer nights in Baltimore." bobrooks.com

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy of Hemingway’s

Hemingway's Restaurant in Stevensville

Equinox Restaurant co-owners Todd and Ellen Kassoff Gray recommend this on-the-water spot not only for its delicious crab cakes—patties that are "lightly pan fried without a ton of filler," as Todd Gray describes—but because their dog, Wilson, is welcome there. "The restaurant overlooks the bay and is dog friendly, which is a big plus for us dog lovers," Todd Gray says. "They even have a designated dog beach." hemingwaysbaybridge.com

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy of The Red Roost

The Red Roost Crabhouse & Restaurant in Whitehaven

Have you ever heard of good ol' Maryland hospitality? Iron Chef America alum David Burke promises you will find it here, plus some of the best steamed crabs—served with a side of fresh corn, fried chicken, and craft beers—in the state. The restaurant is "not pretentious in the least," Burke says. "[It's] just great service and great crab. They always make you feel at home." theredroost.com/home

Location: 2670 Clara Rd, Whitehaven; Phone: 410-546-5443

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy of G&M Restaurant

G&M in Linthicum Heights

Looking for the very best crab cake in all of Maryland? Chef Chris Santos' executive assistant, Amy Landsman, swears you will find it here. "If you want to eat a real Maryland crab cake, this is the place," she says. Here, they're made from "jumbo lump crab meat perfection," she describes, "and not a bread crumb in sight." Plus, "the staff at this location always go above and beyond to create an experience for you, no matter if you are celebrating a huge occasion or just want to have a special dinner night out during the week or weekend," she gushes. gandmcrabcakes.com

Advertisement
10 of 13 Nick Pasco

The Food Market in Baltimore

To Pete Blohme, the owner and executive chef of Panini Pete's Café, The Food Market's plump cakes are tops. "They have an abundance of fresh crab," Blohme says, "and the texture and flavor of the additional ingredients and spices is perfect. " thefoodmarketbaltimore.com

Advertisement
11 of 13 Hannah Smith Photography

Conrad's Seafood Restaurant in Perry Hall

Maryland is known for its crabs—duh—but how can you be sure what a restaurant is serving up actually came from Maryland? At Conrad's Seafood Restaurant, Ida B's Table chef-partner David Thomas says, you'll never have to worry about eating an imported crab. "They source only from Maryland and Southeastern bodies of water," he says, and the restaurant is True Blue certified. conradscrabs.com

Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy of Lexington Market

Faidley Seafood in Baltimore

Your last must-go stop for crab cakes? "Crab cakes at Faidley are a must," says TV food star Adam Richman. "If they were kosher, it would be a commandment. They have one for every price point—back fin, claw, and lump—and its jumbo lump crab cakes are joy and happiness rolled in a ball." Plus, the restaurant's location, "in the rough and tumble Lexington market, earmarks a trip to Faidley as a slice of real Baltimore," Richman says. faidleyscrabcakes.com

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy of Jimmy Cantler's Riverside Inn

Jimmy Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis

Not one, not two, but three chefs recommended Jimmy Cantler's Riverside Inn to us. The inn has "super fresh seafood and a funky, friendly atmosphere where you can hammer away at delicious crab on brown paper-covered tables," says Joshua Seibert, chef at Nick's Cove and Cottages. "I always get a bushel of crabs smothered in Old Bay, with a side of melted butter and a cold one. Prepare to get messy." cantlers.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up