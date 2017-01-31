Shellfish Recipes

Sometimes there's nothing better than a fresh lobster roll or a shucked oyster on a beachy summer day. The world's obsession with shellfish has a lot to do with flavor, of course, but it's also tied to health. Shellfish are lean and rich in iron, zinc and vitamin B12. Plus they cook up quickly and usually go from the ocean to your dinner table in record time. F&W's guide to shellfish includes great wine pairing ideas, delicious global recipes and new cooking techniques.