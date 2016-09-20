Tuna has left behind its days as the star of a mayo-heavy salad to become one of American chefs favorite ingredients. It’s easy to see why: tuna has a meaty, extra flavorful flesh that is equally delicious raw, cured, grilled, or seared in a pan. A few minutes on the grill is enough to cook tuna; thinly slice the fillet and serve it over your favorite salad or under your favorite sauce. Even tuna salad has got a makeover: our updated tuna salads use quality canned tuna and punchy vinaigrettes to make an array of healthy, delicious dishes that you won’t want to hide between two slices of bread. Whether you’re using a fresh fillet or a can, the F&W guide to tuna has quick weeknight recipes, grilling tips, and more.