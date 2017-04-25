Thanks to their adaptive nature, tilapia are among the most farmed fish in the world. Most supermarkets sell skinless tilapia fillets, which makes this fish an inexpensive, easy-to-prepare option for home cooks. The low-fat, flaky white meat is very mild in flavor and it’s a good canvas for a variety of flavors (plus a smart choice for parents who are introducing fish to picky eaters.) Tilapia is firm enough to be baked, broiled, pan-fried or deep-fried. In our F&W guide to tilapia, you’ll find recipes inspired by cuisines around the globe, from tilapia tacos to tilapia puttanesca.