Tilapia
The mild flavor of tilapia makes this white fish pefect for a variety of different dishes. Here, out favorite tilapia recipes from pan-fried tilapia tacos to salt-crusted tilapia with lemongrass.
Thanks to their adaptive nature, tilapia are among the most farmed fish in the world. Most supermarkets sell skinless tilapia fillets, which makes this fish an inexpensive, easy-to-prepare option for home cooks. The low-fat, flaky white meat is very mild in flavor and it’s a good canvas for a variety of flavors (plus a smart choice for parents who are introducing fish to picky eaters.) Tilapia is firm enough to be baked, broiled, pan-fried or deep-fried. In our F&W guide to tilapia, you’ll find recipes inspired by cuisines around the globe, from tilapia tacos to tilapia puttanesca.