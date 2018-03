Cyril Renaud first made this fish dish in winter with oranges and liked it so much he adapted it for the warm months, using plums instead. Almost everything about this recipe helps make it both delicious and healthy. Grilling the plums and fish turns them nicely smoky with almost no added fat. And roasting vegetables en papillote (in a paper or foil pouch) intensifies their taste; more flavor comes from a little tamari.