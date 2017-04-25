Snapper love warm oceans, and you’ll find this red-skinned fish on menus all over Florida, the Caribbean and Central America. “This is the roasted fish I crave most,” says Andrew Zimmern, “the one that takes me back to that Mediterranean beach and that girl and those stars. I think it will do the same for you. By the way, kids adore this because red snapper isn't fishy.” Indeed, snapper has a sweet, mild flesh that is similar to sea bass and halibut. Try dressing it up with a tropical fruit salsa or even using it as the base for a refreshing crudo. For more recipe ideas and cooking tips, check out F&W’s guide to snapper.