Mahi-mahi means very strong in Hawaiian—an apt name given the firm, meaty flesh of these Pacific-dwelling dolphin fish. Mahimahi is often compared to swordfish, and its mild, sweet flavor makes it a great backdrop for your favorite salsa or vinaigrette. While mahimahi is delicious cooked in a variety of ways, it holds up especially well on the grill. Turn to Food & Wine’s guide to mahimahi for grilled recipes, recipes with tropical flavor, and make-ahead dishes like Padma Lashmi’s mahimahi curry coconut stew.