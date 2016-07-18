If you’re looking to increase your intake of omega-3s, then mackerel is your fish. Of course this oily quality, while good for your heart, also makes mackerel divisive on the plate. The trick is to pair mackerel with robust flavors like Chef Jose Enrique’s spicy garlic-and-citrus mojo or Daniel Boulud’s vinegary escabèche. Another chef tip? Pan fry the fillets in a hot skillet to make the skins crispy and delicious. For these tips and more healthy, flavorful recipes, check out Food & Wine’s guide to mackerel. As chef Michael White says, "Give mackerel a chance."