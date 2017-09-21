Best Grouper Recipes

Grouper is similar in flavor to bass and halibut: very mild, but firm enough to cook in a grill pan. Since grouper fillets can be pricier, we highlight this fresh fish by preparing it with simple ingredients like butter beans, jicama, cucumber and collard greens. Try Jacques Pepin’s recipe, served with black bean sauce and simmered vegetables, or our Asian-inspired version, which features a soy-mustard dressing and a crispy pan-fried fillet. Here, 5 of our best grouper recipes.

Steamed Grouper with Martini Relish and Sour Orange Sauce 

When it comes to eating well, star chef Bobby Flay champions the tried-and-true method of cooking fish in parchment. Flay swears that it's not only a foolproof method, but it also yields the perfect steamed piece of fish. He likes serving the grouper with a quick and punchy citrus sauce and a briny "martini" relish made with olives.

Crispy Grouper Sandwiches with Green Tomato–Cucumber Relish 

“Every seafood joint along the Gulf Coast has its own version of the grouper sandwich,” says chef John Besh. For his take on the sandwich, he tops the crispy fish with a tangy relish and a drippy ranch-style sauce studded with charred jalapeños. If you’re planning on catching the grouper yourself, Besh recommends icing the fish for a day before cooking. “This will allow the flesh to rest and become a bit less firm and much more tender and flaky.” 

Grouper with Cucumber Salad and Soy-Mustard Dressing

A simple salad of julienned cucumbers and carrots tossed with a soy-mustard dressing makes this light fish dish incredibly vibrant.

 

Pan-Roasted Grouper with Tomato and Butter Bean Salad

This dish is all about my home state," Hopkins says. The grouper represents the coast, while the creamy butter beans, tomato and dill exemplify the seasonal bounty. "It's Georgia on a plate.

Grouper with Corn "Pudding" and Collard Greens

Bryan Caswell's method for making his version of corn pudding is brilliant in its simplicity: He grates corn on the cob, places it in a hot skillet and bakes it. As the corn cooks, it turns creamy in the middle and crusty on the edges. Caswell's tip: "Be sure to bear down on the cob a bit when grating to extract all the juices in the kernels."

Grouper with Jicama and Black Bean Sauce

This dish was inspired by the delicious local grouper Jacques Pepin picks up at the beach when the fishermen return with their catch. Here, the skinned fillets are steamed over a bed of simmering local vegetables, including a dice of juicy jicama, which Jacques usually adds raw to salads for a cool crunch.

