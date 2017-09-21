Best Grouper Recipes

“Every seafood joint along the Gulf Coast has its own version of the grouper sandwich,” says chef John Besh. For his take on the sandwich, he tops the crispy fish with a tangy relish and a drippy ranch-style sauce studded with charred jalapeños. If you’re planning on catching the grouper yourself, Besh recommends icing the fish for a day before cooking. “This will allow the flesh to rest and become a bit less firm and much more tender and flaky.”