Grouper

Grouper is similar in flavor to bass and halibut: very mild. But it’s firm enough to cook in a grill pan, as in this recipe. Since grouper fillets can be pricier, F&W’s guide highlights this fresh fish by preparing it with simple ingredients: butter beans, jicama, cucumber or collard greens. Try Jacques Pepin’s recipe, served with black bean sauce and simmered vegetables, or our Asian-inspired version, which features a soy-mustard dressing and a crispy pan-fried fillet. For easy, flavorful recipes and tips for cooking grouper, check out Food & Wine’s guide.
