If you tend to pass on cod for more popular fish like salmon and tuna, it’s time to give it another look. Cod makes a great choice for your wallet, the environment and your stomach: it’s relatively inexpensive, it’s locally fished off both US coasts, and its mild-tasting, flaky white flesh makes it perfect for a wide variety of dishes. We love it dipped in batter and fried (it’s the traditional base for fish and chips) but it can also be elevated into a restaurant-worthy dish such as F&W Best New Chef Mark Sullivan’s cod with artichokes and chickpeas. For easy weeknight dishes, tips on how to use salt cod and more, check out Food & Wine’s guide to cod.