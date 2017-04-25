  1. Home
  2. Seafood
  3. Fish
  4. Cod

Cod

If you tend to pass on cod for more popular fish like salmon and tuna, it’s time to give it another look. Cod makes a great choice for your wallet, the environment and your stomach: it’s relatively inexpensive, it’s locally fished off both US coasts, and its mild-tasting, flaky white flesh makes it perfect for a wide variety of dishes. We love it dipped in batter and fried (it’s the traditional base for fish and chips) but it can also be elevated into a restaurant-worthy dish such as F&W Best New Chef Mark Sullivan’s cod with artichokes and chickpeas. For easy weeknight dishes, tips on how to use salt cod and more, check out Food & Wine’s guide to cod.
Read More
Black Cod with Miso

A signature at Nobu restaurants, this sweet-savory fish dish has been cloned by chefs all over the world.

Latest

Load More

Recipes

Load More
See More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement