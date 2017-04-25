Seafood Sandwiches
Take your pick of seafood and make a sandwich out of it. From a fried catfish sandwich with chipotle-honey mayo to a classic Maine lobster roll, these are the recipes that you'll want to make right now.
Known for its popularity in the southern US, catfish is incredibly versatile and can be prepared in a number of ways. It’s also a more sustainable choice—and a great source of vitamin B12. The traditional southern-style preparation is to batter and fry it, like in our catfish po’boy recipe, but the key to great catfish is adding a little heat. Many of F&W’s catfish recipes feature some kind of spice—guajillo chiles, cayenne or red chile sauce. Whether you’re looking for an easy family dinner or just want a classic fried fillet, our takes on catfish bring the heat.