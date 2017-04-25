Known for its popularity in the southern US, catfish is incredibly versatile and can be prepared in a number of ways. It’s also a more sustainable choice—and a great source of vitamin B12. The traditional southern-style preparation is to batter and fry it, like in our catfish po’boy recipe, but the key to great catfish is adding a little heat. Many of F&W’s catfish recipes feature some kind of spice—guajillo chiles, cayenne or red chile sauce. Whether you’re looking for an easy family dinner or just want a classic fried fillet, our takes on catfish bring the heat.