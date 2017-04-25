"I revere anchovies,” says chef Seamus Mullen. "They're little fish that have tremendous flavor; they're high in omega-3 fatty acids, so they're great for my joints; and they're low on the food chain, so they're sustainable. That, to me, is a true hero food." Chef Mullen isn’t the only fan of these small, silvery fish. Anchovies are a staple ingredient in Mediterranean countries, where they’re eaten preserved in salt, oil or—as in the case of Spanish boquerones—vinegar. So if you typically only use anchovies for Caesar salad dressing or the occasional pizza topping, check out Food & Wine's guide to anchovies. It includes recipe ideas for quick appetizers, delicious pasta dishes and more.