Anchovy
"I revere anchovies,” says chef Seamus Mullen. "They're little fish that have tremendous flavor; they're high in omega-3 fatty acids, so they're great for my joints; and they're low on the food chain, so they're sustainable. That, to me, is a true hero food." Chef Mullen isn’t the only fan of these small, silvery fish. Anchovies are a staple ingredient in Mediterranean countries, where they’re eaten preserved in salt, oil or—as in the case of Spanish boquerones—vinegar. So if you typically only use anchovies for Caesar salad dressing or the occasional pizza topping, check out Food & Wine's guide to anchovies. It includes recipe ideas for quick appetizers, delicious pasta dishes and more.
Jacques and Claudine Pépin: Penne with Fresh Tomato and Anchovy Sauce
Caesar Salad with Anchovy Fritters
Risotto with Anchovy and Ginger
Anchovy-Rubbed NY Strip Steaks with Grilled Onion and Tomato Relish
Spaghetti with Garlic, Hot Pepper and Anchovies
Split Green Beans with Anchovy-Parmesan Dressing
Red Endive & Fennel Salad with Anchovy-Date Dressing
Roast Salmon with Lemony Basil Sauce
White Anchovy Toasts with Parsnip Butter
Anchovy Butter Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Quinoa
