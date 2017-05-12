The 6 Best Sites to Buy Sushi-Grade Fish Online, According to Chefs

Landlocked amateur chefs need not settle for frozen fish or whatever fillets they can find at their local grocery store. Sushi-grade fish—the best fish you can buy—is only a click or two away on your personal computer. Here, according to the chefs that use them, are the very best sites to buy fish online. (And once you've got your fish, check out our step-by-step guide to making sushi at home.)

This site receives very high praise from Michael Crouch, the executive chef of Bistro 1860. "I've been using Honolulu Fish Company for 14 years," he states, "and I have yet to receive a product that was anything but perfect." The website sells only sashimi-grade, hook-caught fillets, with the site's newest selections sent directly to your inbox each day. But what to order? Crouch recommends the Hawaiian Ahi tuna. "It's is far superior to anything else out there," he says.

According to Fabio Capparelli, The Main's executive chef, the selection on the site of Seattle Fish Company can be summed up in just three words: "Great variety, fresh." But dig a little deeper, and you'll find an even better reason to use this site, he says. "With their state-of-the-art packaging materials—including plenty of dry ice—the product consistently holds its ideal temperature," Capparelli says. "You can actually smell the ocean when opening the fish that has been package correctly."

If you're not familiar with a dock-to-door program, Henley chef RJ Cooper says you should let SeafoodS be your introduction. "SeafoodS has one of the best dock-to-door programs in the country," he says, which means its products ship directly from their point of harvest straight to your doorstep. Plus, Cooper adds, "this site is great because it is updated daily with exactly what's coming on shore."

Calling all sushi-making aficionados: this is the site for you, according to Farmspoke executive chef Chris Crary. That's because on top of a wide selection of sushi-grade fish, Catalina Offshore Products also sells sushi-making kits. If you're not into maki rolls, though, Crary recommends the California halibut. But, "they have tons of items," he says, "so make sure you spend some time surfing around their website."

If you're searching for hard-to-find fish, Crary says you need to look no farther than Kai Gourmet. "They specialize in New Zealand seafood, which is amazing and not always readily available," he explains. Take, for example, barramundi and snapper, two fish fillets that can be tough to find online—except on Kai Gourmet, Crary says.

If you're local to Santa Monica, this site may be for you. Anyone can order its cod, rockfish, skate, salmon, and much more online—but if you're within driving distance to the Santa Monica Farmer's Market, this company will hold your fillets at the market for you, says Jason Hall, chef de cuisine of Jane Q. And on this site, you can also order more than fish. "My favorite things to buy on the site are actually their awesome vinegars, mushrooms, truffles, caviar and snails," Crary says.