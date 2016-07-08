5 Best Summer Ceviche Recipes

Peruvian ceviches often include choclo, a type of large, chewy corn that can be hard to find in the States. Fresh sweet corn, though less typical, makes a fine substitute. It's a refreshing, summery dish that you can whip together quickly, as long as you leave enough time for marinating.

Kate Winslow

Fresh fish tastes like summer.

F&W Editors
July 08, 2016

There’s nothing like cold, citrusy seafood in the summer. Here, five amazing versions to make this season.

1. Fluke Ceviche with Peruvian Corn

Seek out rare-in-the-U.S. Peruvian corn for this acidic, refreshing dish. 

2. Tuna Ceviche with Avocado and Cilantro

Chef Rick Bayless makes an incredible Mexican ceviche with fresh tuna, diced avocado, chopped cilantro and red onion, which we love in the summer.

3. Ceviche with Corn and Sweet Potatoes

This Peruvian ceviche is vibrant and delicious in the heat.

4. Summer Vegetable “Ceviche”

This vegetarian “ceviche” highlights summer vegetables like fresh corn, tomatoes and shelling beans with a bright citrus lime marinade.

5. Cherrystone Clam Seviche

We eat clams all summer. Here, with onion, lime juice, jalapeños, tomato and cilantro.

