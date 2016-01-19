For the love of pickle juice and schmaltz on toast: How traditional Jewish cooking influenced both Gail Simmons and Andrew Zimmern as chefs.
Passover Dinner
Get the best Passover dinner ideas, from easy main-courses and decadent desserts to tips on Kosher wine pairings.
Jewish Food Traditions
Popular Dinner Recipes
5 Artisanal Matzos for Passover
Passover begins this Friday—have you stocked up on matzo yet? Whether you celebrate the holiday or simply like to snac...
5 Kosher-for-Passover Fish Dishes That Are Better Than Gefilte Fish
Whether or not you're serving the traditional Jewish gefilte fish, here are 5 great fish recipes for this year's Seder. ...
8 Upgraded Passover Dishes
Take Passover to another level with these 8 fantastic recipes....
Most Popular
- Wendy's Is Offering Free Burgers All Month
- The Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants for Late Night Dining
- Jimmy Fallon Shared Some Chart-worthy Food Songs About French Fries and Avocados
- Starbucks Opens Its Coffee Farm to the Public for the First Time Ever
- The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
Passover Dinner Recipes
Quinoa Tabbouleh
Roasted Carrot Salad with Toasted Quinoa and Goat Cheese
Passover Lamb with Pickled Cherries
Grilled Halibut with Smashed Fingerlings and Tomato Butter
Bluefish with Grape Leaves
Lemony Asparagus Soup
Slow-Braised Short Ribs with Spinach
Potato Kugel with Fried Shallots
Roasted Asparagus with Almonds
Crunchy Cabbage Salad
Provençal Herb and Lemon Roasted Chicken
Coriander-Dusted Roast Beef
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement