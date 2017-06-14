Pumpkin seeds are perfect in everything from energy bars to edamame dip, and they also pack in protein, fiber and tons of vitamins and minerals. We love to roast them with sriracha, add them to chocolate bark and puree them into garlicky romesco. Swap out boring chips and salsa for toasted pumpkin seed dip—Alex Stupak’s recipe purees toasted seeds with tomatoes, garlic and chile to create a Yucatan-inspired spread. For dessert, try chocolate chip-pumpkin seed cake, a riff on traditional almond cake. Mexican chocolate, salted roasted pumpkin seeds and a splash of tequila give this dessert a fluffy texture and slightly crisp crust. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to pumpkin seeds.