Whole pistachios make a great snack, but are also used in ice cream treats, baklava and biscotti. Tossing pistachios with salad or roasted veggies is a healthy way to add flavor and crunch, but our favorite way to eat pistachios is in dessert. Justin Chapple’s custard-based ice cream is truly perfect any time of year—the pistachios and almonds bring a warm, nutty flavor, and sweet cherries make the vanilla ice cream feel a bit more summery (you can always swap in frozen cherries in the off-season). Olive oil cake, pavlovas, turnovers and cream puffs are just a few of the recipes in F&W’s guide to pistachios.