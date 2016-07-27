Pine Nuts
Pine nuts don’t always mean pesto. These nuts make a tasty addition to meat, fish, salads and veggies, and are also great in baked goods. Here, our best recipes showcasing pine nuts.
Pine nuts are present in many classic Italian recipes, and inspired this ricotta cheesecake-tart hybrid. Toasted pine nuts are baked into the tart shell, and the filling is made of thick ricotta and cream cheese. Garnish with seasonal berries for a perfect dessert any time of year. For pine nut pasta that's not pesto, we love this cheesy gnocchi gratin. A cream sauce made with pancetta, garlic and Gorgonzola gets poured over potato gnocchi and topped with breadcrumbs and pine nuts—a dinner-worthy pasta dish that your whole family will love. Get these recipes and more from F&W's guide to pine nuts.