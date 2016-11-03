Macadamia nuts are mainly grown in Hawaii and Australia, and due to low crop yields, they’re quite expensive. Macadamias are fattier than other nuts, making them a delicious addition to cookies and pastries, but these nuts are also rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Crushed macadamias make a great addition to apple crisp, toasted nuts add crunch to green salads, and chopped macadamia nuts add buttery flavor to white chocolate cookies. Here, our best recipes.