Coconut water, milk and oil all have numerous culinary uses, and the white coconut meat can be used fresh or dried, often in baking. We love to use coconut milk in spicy curries, creamy soups and fragrant desserts, and coconut oil is great for sautéing vegetables, making popcorn or baking cake. For a stunning dessert that packs coconut flavor in every bite, Joanne Chang’s Bundt cake is our favorite. Shredded coconut and coconut milk are added to the batter, coconut milk is used to make the frosting, and the cake is garnished with toasted coconut flakes. Whether you’re looking for a tropical cocktail or a spicy entrée, F&W’s guide to coconut has these recipes and more.