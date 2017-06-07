This is not a zdrill.

America, we hope you're ready to try "zomething different," because it MillerCoors is finally, officially bringing back Zima for a limited time. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the "clear beer alternative," which tastes something like a cheap beer with added citrus flavors, will return on the weekend of July 4.

When it was first introduced in 1994, the drink and its insufferable marketing campaign (brought to all of us by the letter "Z") was a huge success, with 1.3 million barrels sold that year alone. But sales were down by two thirds just two years later after people began associating the drink with young drinkers and high school parties. It simultaneously solidified a reputation as a "girly drink" that men weren't as eager to be seen carrying around.

The drink was discontinued in the United States in 2008.

Advertisement

“It was brought back because '90s inspiration is everywhere, from food to fashion, and more - it’s clear the decade has made a comeback. That’s why it’s the perfect time for our very own '90s legend, Zima, to return for a limited time," explained MillerCoors spokesman Marty Maloney.

In keeping with the whole nostalgia thing, the company has decided not to change a thing about the beverage relic. It'll look and taste exactly the same as it did nearly 30 years ago—but hopefully any bad . “People will be able to purchase it in a 6-pack and drink it out of the fluted bottle while tasting the refreshing citrus beverage they remember."

Though it'll be around for you to celebrate with on the Fourth of July, the drink will once again disappear from store shelves shortly thereafter. You'll want to get your hands on the stuff quickly. As Maloney noted, "once it's gone, it's gone."

The good news? If the comeback only serves to pique your tastebuds' interest, when you can't buy it anymore you can always make it at home. That's right; we've got a Zima recipe. Go zcrazy.