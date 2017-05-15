Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Yup, Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are On the Way

Food & Wine: grape jolly ranchers

© Jerry Cleveland / Getty Images
By Rebekah Lowin Posted May 15, 2017

Have your candy and eat it for breakfast, too.

We want to say we didn't see this one coming, but...we totally saw this one coming.

For starters, the whole Starbucks flavor craze—including, but not limited to, that "perfect nexus of awfulness" known as the Unicorn Frappuccino—clued us into the fact that people want more options. Weirder options. And Pop-Tarts is no stranger to weird. They've already given us a whole lot of it: There were the Pop-Tart tacos, the Root Beer Pop-Tarts, the Orange Soda Pop-Tarts...the list goes on.

Sure, nobody specifically asked for any of these flavors. But as flavor after flavor was churned out, it was clear that people must be eating them up. 

brightcove-video:5379032703001

The more probable reason we saw this one coming is that we've been hearing rumors about these alleged candy-flavored Pop-Tarts for quite some time now. Thanks to an Instagram post from junk food sleuthing Instagram account JunkBanter, the secretive flavor wasn't all that secretive. In fact, the snacker behind the account posted not one, but two revealing posts: one featuring the frosted green apple flavor, and the other featuring the frosted watermelon flavor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUE0UgDju_u/?hl=en

"Happy Mother's Day to all the Moms!" JunkBanter wrote in the caption accompanying the watermelon flavor, which shows a bright pink box with a "LIMITED EDITION" banner running across the top of it. "Looking for something a little different than flowers? Make her puke this year with new Jolly Rancher Pop Tarts!"

Thank you, JunkBanter, for the recommendation.

Related

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT_sWocD5RC/?taken-by=junkbanter&hl=en

That awkward moment when you're confused and start sucking on a Pop Tart in the middle of class.

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on

Now, it's official: The brand's parent company, Kellogg's, has confirmed that Pop-Tarts will soon be available in frosted watermelon, frosted green apple, frosted cherry, and—though this part is still a mystery to us—possibly other frosted candy flavors, too, each inspired by existing Jolly Ranchers flavors. That means we should be on the look-out for tangerine, lemon, and blue raspberry, too.

The initial flavors will make their debut in grocery stores at the end of May.  Prepare yourselves, everyone. Prepare yourselves.

Previous
Family Kicked Off Jetblue Flight Over Birthday Cake
Next
A Bill Moving Through Congress Could Lead to Boozier Wine
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Holidays & Occasions

Popular Dishes

Subscribe

Clubs & Events

Contact

Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group

All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.