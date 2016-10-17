Search form
Advanced Search
  1. Home
  2. News

You’ve Probably Been Eating Oyster Crackers All Wrong

Food & Wine: oyster crackers

© Getty Images/iStockphoto
By F&W Editors Posted October 17, 2016

Hint: they’re not just for soup.

Most soup lovers would assume that oyster crackers are there to add crunch and bulk to your favorite chowder or stew. If you're from Ohio, though, you probably know there's a better way.

The land of Skyline Chili—a famous chain restaurant known for their completely over-the-top chili recipe (we're talking spaghetti topped with chili and an immense amount of cheese)—has an entirely different use for oyster crackers. Instead of mashing them up as secondary ingredients in soup, they're used as appetizers.

Related

Take a cracker, put a drop of hot sauce on it, and enjoy. If you're a real hot sauce aficionado, crack a tiny hole in the cracker and fill the inside with hot sauce.

File this under "trivia night knowledge" and "chili dinner party recipes."

This article originally appeared on Travel and Leisure.

Previous
Watch Pasta Week on Facebook Live!
Next
This App Is the Uber of Finding NYC Restaurant Staff
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.