You’ve Probably Been Eating Oyster Crackers All Wrong

Most soup lovers would assume that oyster crackers are there to add crunch and bulk to your favorite chowder or stew. If you're from Ohio, though, you probably know there's a better way.

The land of Skyline Chili—a famous chain restaurant known for their completely over-the-top chili recipe (we're talking spaghetti topped with chili and an immense amount of cheese)—has an entirely different use for oyster crackers. Instead of mashing them up as secondary ingredients in soup, they're used as appetizers.

Take a cracker, put a drop of hot sauce on it, and enjoy. If you're a real hot sauce aficionado, crack a tiny hole in the cracker and fill the inside with hot sauce.

File this under "trivia night knowledge" and "chili dinner party recipes."

This article originally appeared on Travel and Leisure.