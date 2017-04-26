Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

You'll Soon be Able to Listen to the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Soundtrack Through a Doritos Bag

Food & Wine: Doritos cassette player

Geri Lavrov / Contributor / Getty Images 
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 26, 2017

It's all part of a special promotion.

Chips have been having a hard month: Some companies are being sued because their bags are filled mostly with air. Other brands are being pulled off the shelves because they’re tainted by Salmonella. But today marks their comeback, thanks to Doritos.

On April 28, Doritos will release a limited edition bag that plays the new Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack through a built in cassette player. All you have to do is plug your headphones directly into the bag. It comes with a set of controls on the front, and can be recharged.

The soundtrack itself, released last week, is packed with classics, from Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” to Cheap Trick’s “Surrender.” Combining junk food and rocking out to great music all within one package is a legitimately genius idea—it’s the mobile version of a literal Netflix & Chill.

Related

Yes, a portable Doritos bag that plays your favorite tunes does sound a bit ridiculous. It conjures images of people crammed into the subway, plugged into chip bags instead of their cell phones during their commute. You might wonder why people can’t just download the soundtrack to a device they already own, but come on, who hasn’t wished their portable music player didn’t include some kind of snacking capability?

On May 5, when the movie itself is released, Doritos will set up pop up recording studios around New York and Los Angeles, where you can record your own versions of the soundtrack’s iconic songs. Doritos was smart to partner with the franchise in this way: The first movie’s soundtrack hit number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2014, becoming the first album to make the list that is comprised entirely of previously released songs, and has sold more than 1 million copies to date.

The bags will be available for purchase on Amazon. Here’s hoping it’s inevitable success spawns a whole new line of music that we can listen to through food.

Previous
Chipotle’s Payment System Was Hacked
Next
Watch George Clooney Speed Through the Streets with Kermit the Frog in Search of Coffee
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.