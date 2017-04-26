You'll Soon be Able to Listen to the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Soundtrack Through a Doritos Bag

Chips have been having a hard month: Some companies are being sued because their bags are filled mostly with air. Other brands are being pulled off the shelves because they’re tainted by Salmonella. But today marks their comeback, thanks to Doritos.

On April 28, Doritos will release a limited edition bag that plays the new Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack through a built in cassette player. All you have to do is plug your headphones directly into the bag. It comes with a set of controls on the front, and can be recharged.

The soundtrack itself, released last week, is packed with classics, from Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” to Cheap Trick’s “Surrender.” Combining junk food and rocking out to great music all within one package is a legitimately genius idea—it’s the mobile version of a literal Netflix & Chill.

Yes, a portable Doritos bag that plays your favorite tunes does sound a bit ridiculous. It conjures images of people crammed into the subway, plugged into chip bags instead of their cell phones during their commute. You might wonder why people can’t just download the soundtrack to a device they already own, but come on, who hasn’t wished their portable music player didn’t include some kind of snacking capability?

On May 5, when the movie itself is released, Doritos will set up pop up recording studios around New York and Los Angeles, where you can record your own versions of the soundtrack’s iconic songs. Doritos was smart to partner with the franchise in this way: The first movie’s soundtrack hit number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2014, becoming the first album to make the list that is comprised entirely of previously released songs, and has sold more than 1 million copies to date.

The bags will be available for purchase on Amazon. Here’s hoping it’s inevitable success spawns a whole new line of music that we can listen to through food.