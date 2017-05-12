Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

You'll Have to See This Woman's Pizza Haircut To Believe It

Food & Wine: amc theatre pizza

© AMC Theatres
By Rebekah Lowin Posted May 12, 2017

It's the undercut to end all undercuts.

Some—like this reporter—would venture to say that there's really no need to make pizza into art. Because, of course, it is already art.

Ah, pizza.

But if you're truly compelled to make art in the likeness of 'za, you might as well go all-out.

brightcove-video:5246321017001

And that appears to have been the thinking behind Kelly Woodford's pizza masterpiece. She's the owner of a hair salon in Winnipeg, Canada, and she recently gave someone a triangle-shaped undercut complete with pepperoni-colored circles and a reddish-brown crust and even greenish spots reminiscent of peppers.

Yes. Peppers. Even the most passionate, obsessive pizza lovers among us would have to agree: This is a whole other level of devotion. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPJA_6sjZWk/

Pizza Pizza 🍕🍕🍕🍕

A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on

So, who was the lucky recipient of the pizza 'do? That would be Woodford's friend and fellow stylist Jasmine Meadows-Birch. Since she so kindly allowed the pizza-shaped cut to reside on the back of her scalp, it may surprise you to learn that this whole thing wasn't actually Meadows-Birch's idea. According to HuffPost, Woodford was the one who "dreamed about the look, then asked Meadows-Birch if she could try it out." 

We can assume one of two things, then: Meadows-Birch either bumped her head just before this interaction took place, or she's just a really, really, really good sport.

Anyway, the rest is history. Woodford buzzed the bottom layers of Meadows-Birch’s hair into a pizza-like triangle, then "painted" the toppings and crust using hair dye. 

Related

The whole thing has us dreaming up other foods we'd want to see on hair. (Not on our own hair, mind you. Just...other people's hair.) But it looks like Woodford's already got it covered: She recently transformed a client's hair into the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino.

Still, only one creative cut has garnered her international attention. As Woodford told the news outlet, "So far, nothing as funny as the pizza!!”

Previous
This Is the World's Greatest Spatula for Making Scrambled Eggs
Next
Santa Barbara Is Making Some of California's Most Exciting New Wines
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Holidays & Occasions

Popular Dishes

Subscribe

Clubs & Events

Contact

Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group

All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.