You Have to Slap an Actual Watermelon to Play This Video Game

A watermelon may seem like an odd protagonist for a video game. But over the weekend, the team behind a strange little game called The Revolutionary Watermelon introduced an even more bizarre twist: Not only do players take on the role of a watermelon, but the controller is also an actual, grown-on-a-farm watermelon.

A little backstory: This watermelon-controlled game – full title: The Story of the Revolutionary Watermelon That Wanted to Live Free as a Bird and Learned How to Escape – was created earlier this year at a melon-themed “game jam” – essentially an event where designers get together and create new games over a limited time frame. This “Melon Game Jam” was built around a running joke (watermelon-themed games aren’t some sort of secret genre you don’t know about) but the games it spawned are actually playable – like The Revolutionary Watermelon, designed by a duo called SpaceBackyard.

This past week, SpaceBackyard was demoing the game at a festival called GameHappens in Italy when they decided to take the watermelon madness to another level. In the game, players control the watermelon with one simple button – the spacebar – which causes the watermelon to jump.