You Have One More Month to Drink at L.A.'s 'Star Wars' Cantina

Still riding your excitement-high from the last Star Wars movie, or bursting with anticipation for the upcoming sequels? The pop-up bar in Hollywood called the Scum and Villainy Cantina – back again after a successful run last summer – has you covered.

Named for an Obi-Wan Kenobi quote, Scum and Villainy is modeled after the Mos Eisley cantina in the first Star Wars film. Fans of all ages can stop by to drink and dance in costume.

When the pop-up cantina first opened on April 4, it was only meant to run for two months, but tickets quickly sold out for the intergalactic experience, so according to CBS, the owner, J.C. Reifenberg, decided to keep it open until June 30.

Interested Star Wars super-fans are encouraged to buy tickets for the June reservation times, on Thursdays, Fridays, and over the weekend, which are on sale on the website now. Walks-ins are welcome based on available space inside the venue, but if you’re die-hard disciple of the Force, you’ll probably want to buy a ticket.

Once inside, you’ll find yourself surrounded by your brethren, dressed up as storm troopers, Jedis, rebels — even a few Star Fleet officers have been spotted in the crowd.

The cantina is dedicated to helping fans remember why they love movies in the first place, writing in an Instagram post, “We encourage adults to remember what it was like to be a kid, when all that mattered in the friends you chose was whether or not they would help you on your journey.”

The massive Star Wars fan base that loves to dress up aside, the franchise is actually pretty well-suited for a pop-up bar. When the characters aren’t wielding lightsabers and battling the Dark Side, there are actually some pretty good food moments in the movies.

For everyone who can’t make it the cantina, we have an alternate idea: Put on your favorite Star Wars costume, set up a strobe light in your living room, binge watch the movies, and open a bottle of wine. You (probably) won't be able to tell the difference.