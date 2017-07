You Can Turn Your Face into a Lollipop

Remember that time we told you that you could 3-D print an edible version of your face? Well, if you thought candy couldn't get any more personal than that, these lollipops are here to prove you wrong. One company will create a 3-D printed model of your head and skewer it on a lollipop stick.

Candy Mechanics is the London-based custom candy company behind Lolpops, lollipop models of your face made out of chocolate. Don't worry – you don't need any fancy 3-D printing equipment to scan you face. All you need to do is take a 30 second video of your head (instructions on how to here). Then you upload the video to lolpo.ps to get your head lollipop-ified.