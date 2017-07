Sur La Table Products Now Available Through Instacart

Have you ever bought the ingredients for a specific recipe only get home and realize that you don’t own the proper cookware or tools to make the dish? Well, now that Instacart and Sur La Table are partnering up for same-day delivery, kiss that situation goodbye.

“Sur La Table is well known for its offering of exclusive, household and kitchen essentials,” said Ben Rosenfield, Senior Vice President of Stores at Sur La Table. “Now, with Instacart, we are delivering that quality directly to our customers’ doorsteps.”

Customers can now place orders for Sur La Table products, from a new microplane to a Miyabi chef’s knife, directly from the on-demand grocery service in 23 states across the country. Now, when shoppers visit Instacart’s website and app, they just need to simply enter their zip code to locate the nearest Sur La Table store for delivery. Customers can then choose from thousands of their favorite Sur La Table products sorted by bakeware, barbecue, barware, cookbooks, cook's tools, cookware, electrics, food, kitchen furnishings, glassware, knives, lifestyle, linens, and tabletop, as well as curated lists such as seasonal and top 25 gifts.