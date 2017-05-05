Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

You Can Now Order a Cake Online from America's Favorite Grocery Store

Food & Wine: Wegmans cake orders

The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty Images
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted May 05, 2017

Perfect for your next party.

Wegmans, which regularly tops lists of America's favorite grocery stores is now giving customers even more reasons to love the chain: They’re offering easy online cake orders. 

brightcove-video:5419274245001

At their Create Your Cake website there’s still a limited selection: You can choose between either a celebration cake – in chocolate or vanilla, with either whipped cream or buttercreme frosting and a choice of fillings including raspberry, cherry, and chocolate ganache – or a cookie sheet cake. You can customize your cake with rose or balloon decorations, a picture (which you upload on the website), or a message. 

Related

Based in the mid-Atlantic and New England regions, you can choose any grocery store to pick up your cake – sadly they don’t deliver yet. All they require is 24 hours notice, so the service is perfect for anyone throwing a last minute party or in need of a simple dessert for any kind of celebration. And they won’t cost you much either: A full sheet cake starts at $59, while the smallest round cake comes in at just $12. 

For all you city dwellers out there, you may soon be able to take advantage of the super convenient service: Wegmans plans to open a giant location in Brooklyn this year.

If you want to order any of their other treats – like cupcakes or one of their special “ultimate” cakes – you’ll still have to stop by the store in person. But given the enduring popularity of the upscale supermarket, it seems like most people wouldn’t have a problem with that at all. 

Previous
7 Seriously Good Bottles of Beaujolais for Spring Drinking
Next
This Recently Caught Ghost Lobster is One in One Hundred Million
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.