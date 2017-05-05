- There's a New Mind of a Chef Season On the Way—And Danny Bowien's the Star
You Can Now Order a Cake Online from America's Favorite Grocery Store
Perfect for your next party.
Wegmans, which regularly tops lists of America's favorite grocery stores is now giving customers even more reasons to love the chain: They’re offering easy online cake orders.
At their Create Your Cake website there’s still a limited selection: You can choose between either a celebration cake – in chocolate or vanilla, with either whipped cream or buttercreme frosting and a choice of fillings including raspberry, cherry, and chocolate ganache – or a cookie sheet cake. You can customize your cake with rose or balloon decorations, a picture (which you upload on the website), or a message.
Based in the mid-Atlantic and New England regions, you can choose any grocery store to pick up your cake – sadly they don’t deliver yet. All they require is 24 hours notice, so the service is perfect for anyone throwing a last minute party or in need of a simple dessert for any kind of celebration. And they won’t cost you much either: A full sheet cake starts at $59, while the smallest round cake comes in at just $12.
For all you city dwellers out there, you may soon be able to take advantage of the super convenient service: Wegmans plans to open a giant location in Brooklyn this year.
If you want to order any of their other treats – like cupcakes or one of their special “ultimate” cakes – you’ll still have to stop by the store in person. But given the enduring popularity of the upscale supermarket, it seems like most people wouldn’t have a problem with that at all.