You Can Get Gold-Dusted Churros at Disneyland For a Limited Time

It's all in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

When it comes to things that need improvement, we’re pretty sure “churros” and “Disneyland” don’t top the list. And if it ain’t broke… Right?

But we have to admit: This recent upgrade gives both of them a boost — and provides some pretty stellar eye candy, too.

For the 50th anniversary of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride (yup, 50!), the chefs over at Disney are doling out sweet, sparkly, gold-dusted churros. Don’t get too excited, now — the “gold” in question is not the kind endorsed by pirates. It’s actually just yellow sanding sugar. But still. They’ll sell for $4 and will only be available for a limited time, beginning today.

And that’s not all the Anaheim, California park is doing to celebrate the ride, which opened in 1967 and has spawned something like 59 movies since then. New Orleans Square will be full of other pirate-centric food, such as Buccaneer Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Jolly Roger Punch, Calypso's Caribbean Chicken Stew. And if you’re not too full from the churros, they’ll also be offering Lost Treasure Beignets for dessert. Sign us up for those!

There’ll also be pirate-themed events and shows, as well as some fun new merchandise to shop for. To all that, we say: Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Disneyland is making news this year for doing something, well, “extra.” The new Disneyland restaurant, 21 Royal, has also been making waves for costing $15,000 for 12 people. Yes, that also includes tax, tip, park admission, a VIP escort to the site, and a fully customized menu. No, that doesn’t make the price any less horrifying. If you’re interested, though, you can get reservation information here.