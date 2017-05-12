Search form
You Can Get Free Peet's Coffee This Afternoon—Here's How

Food & Wine: coffee-pour-mug
Tim Hawley/Getty Images
By Rebekah Lowin Posted May 12, 2017

We've got all the details.

Free coffee all afternoon? Yes, please.

Today, Peet's Coffee is giving away complimentary beverages at participating locations anytime from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. That means you can wander in as late as 2:59, sans wallet, and still be entitled to a creamy, frothy drink of your choice. How great is that?

brightcove-video:5049064178001

As with any giveaway, there's a bit of brand marketing behind this one. The free coffee is meant to celebrate the debut of Peet's 2017 summer drink lineup, which, according to a press release from the brand, is "inspired by the cool, dreamy drift of San Francisco’s notorious fog." These include the aptly-named Cold Brew Fog (coffee whipped until "velvety smooth" with chicory), the Cold Brew Fog Latte (the Fog with added frothy milk), and the Mojito Black Tie (a cold brew with a bit of mint, plus condensed milk and a half and half float). All are handcrafted with the brand’s proprietary East African Baridi Blend, and all will be available at Peet’s coffee bars across the country beginning this past Wednesday, May 10, and running through August 30.

So, if you're feeling particularly adventurous this afternoon, you can go ahead and pick one of those new beverages as your free drink of choice.

The best part of the whole event is the fact that it'll launch Peet's "Summer Friday Promo," which is a Buy One Get One offer that applies to any and all beverages of any size. Beginning each Friday from May 19 to August 25 during the hours of 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., bring along a coworker, boyfriend, girlfriend, parent, WHOMEVER...and they'll walk out with a free drink. 

Or you can keep it in the fridge for yourself. Summertime gets hot, man.

“Our cold brew summer lineup, with its simple, coffee forward ingredients, is at the heart of what Peet’s Coffee values most,” commented Patrick Main, the brand's senior R&D manager, in a statement. “Our increasing commitment to ‘Coffee First’ is not only reflected in these beverages, but also means that our Javiva blended drinks now proudly—and permanently—feature cold brew for that bolder flavor our consumers have come to love.”

