You Can Eat Behind Bars At This Jail-Themed Restaurant

A "jail-themed restaurant" is sort of like a pair of ripped jeans. You're paying up to experience something that, taken out of context, would be considered...bad. Right?

What we're trying to say is, we're a little confused.

But it seems we're the odd ones out. Central Jail Restaurant in Jayanagar, Bangalore is harnessing the very same conceptual trend that distressed clothing manufacturers harnessed before them—and capitalizing on it. The restaurant aims to make you feel like you've stepped inside a prison...albeit a fancy, cool, exclusive one. There's even a mannequin welcoming you at the front door—er, gate—with a sign reading "Welcome to The Jail." Guns are strung from the ceiling, there's exposed brick everywhere you look, and even the chairs are made with a material that looks something like black wrought iron. And the tables themselves are housed within barred cells.

That's right: You pay to sit and eat in closed quarters, separated from other diners by thick black bars that stretch from the floor all the way to the ceiling. The bars even loop around behind each table set, so not only are you secluded from the diners in the main room; you're also hidden from the sight of the customers sitting directly in front and in back of you. Luckily, there's an opening in the bars, allowing you to interact with your waiter. And, you know, get up and leave.

Sure, nobody wishes they were actually locked behind bars. But this isn't real jail. This is quirky, fun, fake jail, and you arrived there on purpose. Further reinforcing this idea is the actual food the place serves, which is a far cry from the stuff they give to inmates. According to Folomojo, you can "choose from an array of options from cuisines like Indian and Chinese, with specialties in seafood, Andhra and tandoori food."

It's pretty fun to know that such a thing exists—and that when it comes to new and exciting restaurants, the limits of creativity are constantly being pushed. In the meantime, while we're waiting for the trend to make its way to the States, we'll be satisfying our cravings with bars of a different kind.