You Can Buy Pizza Bath Bombs Now—And Yes, They're Pizza-Scented

In case you've been living under a rock, you should probably be aware that pizza's been in the news quite a bit recently. There was the pizza-flavored ice cream that a Philadelphia shop debuted last week (yes, it contained crushed tomatoes, raw garlic paste, and oregano; yes, you can go taste it for yourself). And earlier in the month, a Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary began doling out weed-infused pizza. There's also that New York City shop that's promising to give 22 New Yorkers free pizza for a year—with a small catch, of course.

That's...a lot of pizza to keep track of, even for the diehard 'za-lovers among us. The good news? You can always escape the chatter turn off the news, go home, and climb into a warm, steamy bath.

Oh, wait. Nope. There's pizza there, too.

As it turns out, Etsy user Bathesda Boutique is selling a pizza-shaped, pizza-colored bath bomb, and it's taking the Internet by storm. Photos of the item were ooh-ed and ahh-ed at on Instagram, and once a video was posted of the frothy slice in action...well, "viral" doesn't even really begin to cover it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVItgWYjAvV/?taken-by=bathesda_boutique Soooo tempting... 🤤🤤🤤 DEMO TOMORROW!!! A post shared by Bath Bombs with PRIZES (@bathesda_boutique) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

On Bathesda Boutique's Etsy shop, the bath bomb is described as containing "SLSA, alcohol, mica powder, fragrance, FDA approved coloran, organic coconut oil, citric acid, and baking soda." (SLSA, or sodium lauryl sulfoacetate, is a compoudn that makes the bath bomb fizzy.) Its coloring makes it look like it's flecked with pepperoni slices, olives, and green peppers, and there's even some realistic-looking shading between the cheese part and the crust part due to it being carefully hand-painted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVGyvxJDLRn/?taken-by=bathesda_boutique BECAUSE pizza is #bae... duh! 😏💁🍕Demo coming soon! A post shared by Bath Bombs with PRIZES (@bathesda_boutique) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

The bad news, however, is that the pizza bath bomb is currently sold out...which means you'll just have to hold off on buying this adorable accessory as a gift for your pizza-loving friends (or yourself). There are tons of other foodie bath bombs to choose from over on Bathesda Boutique, though, including cinnamon roll, chocolate chip cookie, pumpkin pie, gingerbread, "forever frosting," sugar cookie, and more.

For now, we'll just have to satisfy ourselves with the old-fashioned kind of pizza. You know, actual pizza.