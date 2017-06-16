Yep, Lorde Really Was Reviewing Onion Rings Under a Secret Instagram Handle

Lorde: She's just like us, unhealthy onion ring obsession and all.

Or is she?

We were sort of certain, but not totally certain, that the New Zealand native was behind "@onionringsworldwide," the late, great Instagram account that documented onion rings around the world. Its bio simply read, "Every onion I encounter, rated," and one of the onion ring photos was a selfie that featured, um...Lorde's face.

Suffice it to say, it didn't require too much detective work to figure out that she might be involved.

But now, we can be absolutely sure that she does indeed love onion rings, and finally put to rest any rumors that the real poster was just some lookalike, onion-ring-loving wannabe. On Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon got right to the most important matters and asked Lorde straight-out whether she was behind the account.

The singer, who just today released her sophomore album, "Melodrama," was quick to admit her involvement.

"I sort of naively didn't realize that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places," Lorde said.

But she was also quick to distance herself from the delicious project, mentioning her awareness that "it reads like the thing that a pop star would do to look relatable." She didn't want her fans to think she had created the account simply to become more endearing, and thereby more famous.

Because that's not the truth at all. You see, she just loves onion rings.

"I think they're underrated as well," she told Fallon and his studio audience. "I don't think they get enough credit." She also mentioned that a battered onion ring is far superior to a crumb-coated one.

Noted.

Lest you're in a rush to see Lorde's onion ring documentation skills, we might as well tell you that the account's been closed. "People are going to be throwing onion rings at me on tour, and it's going to turn into a whole thing," the 20-year-old explained of her decision to take down the photos. "It was fun for, like, five seconds." And with that, she pretty much summed up everything on the internet.