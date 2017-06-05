Would You Eat a Gelato Sundae That Tastes Like Caprese Salad?

Eataly Chicago is now serving up a savory gelato dessert inspired by a classic Italian dish, the caprese salad.

As the Chicago Tribune reports, the dessert is called the caprese cup, and it’s meant to be reminiscent of the Italian salad made from layers of creamy mozzarella, juicy tomatoes, and basil leaves.

Eataly’s dessert version achieves the same flavors in their gelato sundae with basilica, a basil gelato flavored with local herbs, pomodoro, a sweet tomato sorbet, and fior di latte (sweet milk) gelato. The whole thing is topped with not whipped cream or cherries, but salt, pepper, and sprinkling of extra virgin olive oil.

Eataly Chicago pastry chef Tina Tomasello collaborated with Eataly USA executive pastry chef Katia Delogu to create the “galati salad” for the store’s summer menu, and unfortunately you can only get it at superstore's Chicago outpost.

Though caprese salad in gelato form might not be the decadent dessert you expected to love this summer, the choice actually makes sense. After all, tomatoes are technically a fruit, and the creamy richness of mozzarella is perfectly imitated in a sweet milk gelato. Plus, salt is well-known for its dessert-boosting properties.

Eatly also notes that you can enjoy the three flavors – pomodoro, basil, and sweet milk – on their own, if you’re not ready to make the leap into salad-for-dessert territory.

On the other hand, Eataly has come up with the perfect way to eat our dinner for dessert. Our childhood selves would probably be thrilled.

Another innovative dessert offering at Eataly Chicago? Their Nutella counter, which serves sweet treats, like crepes and croissants, all covered in the delicious, chocolately hazelnut spread.

But unlike their caprese cup, you can try Eataly’s Nutella creations here in New York City, too: The downtown location also boasts its very own Nutella Bar.