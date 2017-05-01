- This One Dish Is Meghan Markle's Favorite Thing to Bring to a Dinner Party
Would You Drink This New Pickle Soda?
The Internet has mixed opinions.
When you reach for a soda, your choices range from Coca-Cola and Pepsi staples to some more exotic selections. But now, one candy company would like to broaden your beverage horizons even farther, offering up a pickle juice—yes, pickle juice—flavored soda at its stores and online.
Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, a candy retailer with locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania, announced this weekend it will begin selling bottled pickle juice soda, made with pure cane sugar. In the Facebook announcement, the company wrote, "If you're the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickled, this is gonna be a really big dill."
Few additional details are available about the bottled beverage. We do know that pickle lovers can buy the new soda product in the company's stores for just $2.50 a piece—or online for $9.99 a pop. (Pickle juice soda is not cheap.) Pop Sugar reports three and six packs will also be available, for $20 and $30, respectively.
Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop also offers some 200 other specialty sodas—including some that taste like ranch dressing and buffalo sauce—and of course, lots of candy.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Internet has a lot of opinions about this new pickle pop.
Some pickle-juice-loving commenters on Facebook admitted they're not sure even they could stomach the stuff. One wrote, "I drink pickle juice every day to help prevent heartburn and just help digestion. But I'm not so sure about trying this."
Another Facebook user pointed out, "Um, how different is this from drinking the leftover juice from a jar of pickles?" (If you find out, let us know; we're curious too.)
On Twitter, at least one person is really excited. "Best news ever today," she wrote. "[They] are selling #PickleSoda. ... Even better news would be @jamessmurray saying yes to a date."
But another Twitter user is not so impressed. "Pickle juice soda is one of humanity's biggest atrocities," she says. "The only larger atrocity would have to be pickles themselves. Nasty."
What do you think?