This Guy Wants to Create the World’s Largest Frying Pan

John Hillding is a man with big dreams. 40-foot-wide dreams, to be exact.

Hillding wants to build the world’s largest (fake) bacon, eggs, and spatula – all inside a giant frying pan – in the small town of Wilkeson, Washington, the News Tribune reports.

The project is a combination art installation and skate park. The artist says that he envisions the spatula and frying pan handle as ramps, while boarders can cruise along the edges of the pan and along the bacon.