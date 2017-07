World's Largest Burger Costs $8,000

A 1,794 pound cheeseburger just became the world’s largest commercially sold burger. Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar in Detroit took four years to plan how to cook and execute the beefy monstrosity. And it’s actually on the menu.

Courtesy of Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar

The restaurant's owner Steven Mallie, started out comparatively small, first selling a 10 pound burger. By 2008, he had developed a taste for competitive burger creation: That year, the Guinness Book of World Records handed his 138-pounder the title for the largest commercially sold burger. But after he lost the title to a Japanese restaurant, Mallie vowed to take back his crown as the literal burger king.

Earlier this week, he was successful: Mallie cooked 2,000 pounds of raw meat on a custom made grill. The burger is topped with 300 pounds of cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and lettuce. The bun alone, donated by the Michigan Bread Company, weighed 250 pounds. When it was finally constructed, the burger measured three feet tall and five feet wide. It is entirely edible.