World's Largest Burger Costs $8,000

A 1,794 pound cheeseburger just became the world’s largest commercially sold burger. Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar in Detroit took four years to plan how to cook and execute the beefy monstrosity. And it’s actually on the menu.

Courtesy of Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar

The restaurant's owner Steven Mallie, started out comparatively small, first selling a 10 pound burger. By 2008, he had developed a taste for competitive burger creation: That year, the Guinness Book of World Records handed his 138-pounder the title for the largest commercially sold burger. But after he lost the title to a Japanese restaurant, Mallie vowed to take back his crown as the literal burger king.

Earlier this week, he was successful: Mallie cooked 2,000 pounds of raw meat on a custom made grill. The burger is topped with 300 pounds of cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and lettuce. The bun alone, donated by the Michigan Bread Company, weighed 250 pounds. When it was finally constructed, the burger measured three feet tall and five feet wide. It is entirely edible.

Courtesy of Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar

This is not a one time stunt: The nearly-1,800 pound burger is a menu item at the Mallie’s restaurant. But if you want to order one, it’ll cost you $7,799 dollars, and the restaurant will need three days advance notice. It'd better be quite the special occasion.

Mallie promises that his massive burger sculpture won’t be going to waste. Customers had a chance to try the burger on Monday, and any food leftover was turned into taco meat and donated to local shelters.

Mallie told WXYZ that he created the burger in honor of his late wife, who passed away after battling breast cancer, and as a birthday gift for his two daughters.

"I'm really proud of him," Brooke Mallie, his 11-year-old daughter, told the news station. "Even though it took a really long time he still persevered.”