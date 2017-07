World's Largest Baking Soda Volcano Erupts in Oregon

Remember that science experiment from grade school—the one with the baking soda and the vinegar? Think: faux "lava," red food coloring, and stained newspaper. Yup, that one. No matter how awe-inspiring you believed your makeshift volcano to be back in the day, a recent project in Oregon definitely has it one-upped.

A whopping 34-feet-high volcano just might have been the world's largest baking soda volcano...ever. So, what prompted the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry to improve on the elementary school version? Turns out its staff was hoping to break a very official Guinness World Record—not just for the world's largest baking soda volcano, but also for the world's largest baking soda volcano eruption.

The previous record, which is currently held by Elmfield Rudolf Steiner School in the U.K., was for a 28-foot tall volcano that yielded a 4-foot eruption.