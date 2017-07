This Non-Alcoholic Spirit Is Behind the Bar at Many of the World's Best Restaurants

About six months into my pregnancy, I needed a drink. I met a friend for cocktails and apologetically asked the bartender to mix me something slightly more complex than my usual go-to, club soda. “I got you,” she said, nodding knowingly, before returning with a triumphant look and a bright red fruit punch. Not wanting to be a pain, I accepted the cloying drink while my sympathetic friend sipped her adult beverage beside me.

While some restaurants and bars offer thoughtful non-alcoholic cocktails, most don’t, leaving guests who aren’t drinking to either settle for soda water (or Kool-Aid in a coup glass) or risk feeling like an annoyance for ordering something off-menu. British entrepreneur Ben Branson set out to tackle this problem—one he refers to as “what to drink when you’re not drinking.” The former brand designer created Seedlip, the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirit.

“In this day and age, with electric cars, online shopping and all this madness that we have at our fingertips, I don't see a good enough reason that if you’re not drinking you shouldn't be able to have a great, grown-up drink,” he says. A non-drinker himself, Branson’s aha moment didn’t come sitting at a bar, pining for the ritual of sipping a cocktail. Rather the Buckinghamshire, England-based founder, whose natural curiosity has led him to such offbeat endeavors as studying at a silent yoga school and mastering fire-breathing, got the idea while stumbling on a 17th-century tome on distillation. “I’m really curious about history,” says Branson. “To paraphrase Winston Churchill, ‘You’ve got to look back to look forward.’ There's all of this incredible natural history—hundreds of years of herbal medicine. I just began with a love of nature and a curiosity of what else I could grow from home.”