This Cocktail Bar Was Named 'Best in the World'

At the 15th annual Spirited Awards over the weekend, London’s Dandelyan, located inside the Mondrian Hotel, was named the World’s Best Cocktail Bar.

Run by Tales of Cocktail, a yearly cocktail festival in New Orleans, the 2017 Spirited Awards enlists a panel of 100 industry experts as judges. To decide on the World’s Best Bar, votes from the judges are combined from both the American and International nominees in these categories: Best High Volume Cocktail Bar, Best Hotel Bar, Best Restaurant Bar, Best Cocktail Bar or World’s Best Cocktail Menu. The 2016 World’s Best Bars list currently places Dandelyan at number three, with New York City’s Dead Rabbit at number one. Dandelyan also won the award for the Best International Hotel Bar

New York City’s Dante won the award for the Best American Restaurant Bar, while the Best American Cocktail Bar award went to Columbia Room in Washington D.C. The award for the World’s Best Cocktail Menu went to the creative folks over at Trick Dog in San Francisco, which features a rotating series of menus around a different theme every six months. At the the moment, their menu is children’s book-themed.