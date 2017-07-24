This Cocktail Bar Was Named 'Best in the World'

At the 15th annual Spirited Awards over the weekend, London’s Dandelyan, located inside the Mondrian Hotel, was named the World’s Best Cocktail Bar.

Run by Tales of Cocktail, a yearly cocktail festival in New Orleans, the 2017 Spirited Awards enlists a panel of 100 industry experts as judges. To decide on the World’s Best Bar, votes from the judges are combined from both the American and International nominees in these categories: Best High Volume Cocktail Bar, Best Hotel Bar, Best Restaurant Bar, Best Cocktail Bar or World’s Best Cocktail Menu. The 2016 World’s Best Bars list currently places Dandelyan at number three, with New York City’s Dead Rabbit at number one. Dandelyan also won the award for the Best International Hotel Bar

New York City’s Dante won the award for the Best American Restaurant Bar, while the Best American Cocktail Bar award went to Columbia Room in Washington D.C. The award for the World’s Best Cocktail Menu went to the creative folks over at Trick Dog in San Francisco, which features a rotating series of menus around a different theme every six months. At the the moment, their menu is children’s book-themed.

If you need another reason to try BlackTail in New York City, which Food & Wine featured in a round-up of the hottest food and drink trends of 2017, now might just the moment: It won the award for the Best New American Cocktail Bar.

Here is the full list of winners:

AMERICAN CATEGORIES

Best American Bar Team

The NoMad Bar (New York)

Best American Brand Ambassador

Misty Kalkofen (Del Maguey)

Best American High Volume Cocktail Bar

Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co. (Miami, FL)

Best American Restaurant Bar

Dante (New York)

American Bartender of the Year

Jeff Bell (New York)

Best American Cocktail Bar

Columbia Room (Washington, D.C)

Best American Hotel Bar

The Hawthorne at Hotel Commonwealth (Boston)

Best New American Cocktail Bar

BlackTail (New York)

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

Best International Bar Team

Dandelyan (London)

Best International Brand Ambassador

Camille Ralph Vidal (St. Germain)

Best International High Volume Cocktail Bar

Trailer Happiness (London)

Best International Restaurant Bar

Tippling Club (Singapore)

International Bartender of the Year

Shingo Gokan (Shanghai)

Best International Cocktail Bar

Black Pearl (Melbourne)

Best International Hotel Bar

Dandelyan at the Mondrian (London)

Best New International Cocktail Bar

Swift (London)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Best Cocktail and Spirits Publication

Hot Rum Cow

Best New Cocktail & Bartending Book

Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki by Martin and Rebecca Cate

Best Cocktail & Spirits Writer

Wayne Curtis

Best New Spirits Book

Bourbon: The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of an American Whiskey by Fred Minnick

GLOBAL CATEGORIES

Best Bar Mentor

David Wondrich

World’s Best Cocktail Menu

Trick Dog (San Francisco)

Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient

ITALICUS - Rosolio di Bergamotto (Italy)

World’s Best Spirits Selection

canon: whiskey and bitters emporium (Seattle)

World’s Best Cocktail Bar

Dandelyan (London)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Charles Schumann