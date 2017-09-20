Words With Friends Adds 'Hangry' and Other Food Terms [Video]

It’s nearing lunchtime, but hopefully, you aren’t trapped at your desk, feeling hangry. You know, that specific emotion that takes over when you haven’t eaten enough and the hunger is starting to affect your mood? Most people are familiar with the feeling, and now Words With Friends, the Scrabble-like game created by a company called Zynga, that you can play on your phone against other people, is adding the term, as well many other food-related words, to their lexicon.

Now when you’re playing Words With Friends, you’ll be able to add food terms like hangry, gastropub, spumante (a type of sparkling white wine), stewpot, taqueria, and taquito. Colloquial terms like queso (at the same time that Chipotle is introducing the snack to their stores, to much fanfare) and delish, both highly requested words from players, will be added to the game’s new “social dictionary”. In total, the game is adding 50,000 more words—a plenty more slang, like FOMO, bestie, and TFW.

“In response to the thousands of word requests we get from our players every day, we’re excited to introduce the Words With Friends Social Dictionary to bring even more ways for our fans to interact with the words they love. Whether it’s player favorites like Qi and Queso, or words that are trending around the world, such as FOMO and Hangry, we want to give our players more ways than ever before to play the words they use in everyday conversations,” Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga said in a statement.

This year, Words With Friends is celebrating their eighth anniversary. In honor of the occasion, the company revealed that there are 57 million active Words With Friends games happening at any given time and that 555 billion letters have been played since the game’s launch.

Just this week, Miriam-Webster added 11 new food words to the dictionary, including Froyo, IPA, sriracha, and farmer’s market. Pumpkin spice and pumpkin spice latte have yet to be added, perhaps because no one can seem to agree how to define the flavor.