There’s A Wonder Woman-Inspired Burger on the Way

By Rebekah Lowin Posted May 09, 2017

And it looks unreal.

As you’re probably well aware, the new Wonder Woman movie is coming out this summer, and there’s already so much to be excited about. For starter’s, Gal Gadot’s star turn in the title role, which has been eagerly anticipated. 

But now, there’s an even more fabulous reason to look forward to Wonder Woman returning to the big screen: there’s a Wonder Woman-inspired burger on the way.

Yes, that’s right: A burger dressed up like everyone’s favorite superwoman has arrived just in the nick of time. Datz, a “comfort food haven” in Tampa, Florida, has created the Amazon Warrior burger. When the movie hits theaters on June 2nd, the magnificent—and, of course, wonderful—burger will also make its debut. 

The burger is essentially a deconstruction of the original, legendary Wonder Woman costume, and thus a feat of culinary genius. Picture a blue bun with cheese stars atop it. Next, two ground beef patties, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Finally, there are two other bun layers—one red and one yellow. And the burger also comes in a vegetarian version, in which the two ground beef patties are swapped for black bean patties. 

Oh, and there’s pineapple. It’s somewhere between the pickle, onion, tomato, and lettuce layers, and if the burger doesn’t make waves for being Wonder Woman themed, we’re pretty sure the pineapple alone will cause an uproar. Back in March, Gordon Ramsay put the always-controversial Hawaiian pizza topping back in the spotlight when he declared “You don’t put f—ing pineapple on pizza” during a stint hosting the U.K.’s The Nightly Show. 

But assuming Ramsay and the rest of Team No Pineapple don’t spoil all the fun, this burger should be a good compliment to the film. Now, if only we could figure out a way to ship it from Tampa and sneak it into a screening…

