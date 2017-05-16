Woman Who Stole $15,000 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies Now a Fugitive

When Girl Scout cookie season arrives, many of us eagerly track down that familiar booth manned by enterprising young women to stock up on boxes of our favorite flavors. It’s a familiar ritual, one that should bring joy. Some people, it seems, are out to ruin this sacred tradition with their own schemes, though.

Take former Girl Scout troop leader, 26-year-old Leah Ann Vick, of Kentucky, who has been indicted on charges of theft after police discovered that she had absconded with $15,000 worth of the cookies. By the time her Girl Scout Branch reported the cookies missing, Vick was long gone – and she’s still nowhere to be found.

Not only did she take cookies meant for her own troop – cold-hearted on its own – but she made off with cookies meant for another troop as well, depriving both groups of girls from the profits that could have been gained from people willing to actually pay them for these delicious treats.

Authorities have searched in multiple towns hoping to uncover Vick, but neither she, nor the cookies, have turned up yet.

If Vick does resurface, we hope she plans to answer some of our burning questions about this heist: Why did she steal from children? Did she plan to open her own mini black market dedicated just to Girl Scout cookies? Is it possible to live on Girl Scout cookies alone while on the run from the law?

Either way, we hope she’s found soon and the cookies are returned to their rightful owners: Teenage girls who can then sell them to their adorning fans, who will still probably be willing to buy them, even if they are stolen goods.