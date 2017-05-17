This Woman Transformed Thousands of Starburst Wrappers Into One Stunning Dress

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that most DIY projects shouldn't get to see the light of day. And usually, they don't. Most are kept inside closets, shoved in the back of cupboards, or stuffed in drawers.

Sure, they may be pragmatic, but they're not always the most beautiful.

But when it comes to a DIY that we can actually see someone proudly showing off, this one takes the cake—er, candy. It's a dress made out of 10,000 Starburst wrappers that the friends and family of artist Emily Seilhamer have been saving up for 4 years. And as bizarre as that may sound, it's gorgeous.

"After enough were saved I organized them into colors, ironed them, folded them into links, and made candy wrapper chains," Seilhamer commented in a caption accompanying an album of photos of the Starburst dress, which practically looks like a piece of designer clothing. It's intricate, textured, and has a stunning color pattern. "With the use of elastic thread, I was able to sew the links together into a 'fabric' to create the dress."

There's even an element of sentimentality at play here. As the talented 24-year-old noted, "My husband and I met when he offered me a pack of Starburst a few years before the project started. As his favorite candy he began to save grocery bags full of wrappers for me… The dress had a nice spot next to the gift table at our wedding almost 2 years ago!"

What makes the dress even more impressive is the fact that Seilhamer taught herself how to make it. And she doesn't even know how to sew. As she wrote in response to one excited Facebook user who'd commented urging her to go on Project Runway: "I would seriously consider [going on the show] if I actually knew how to sew. Believe it or not I've never used a pattern or learned how to make garments. Been teaching myself as I go!"

Whoa.

We're pretty sure it's only a matter of time before someone starts a campaign to send this girl all our wrappers. Until then, we'll be trying our very best to outdo Seilhamer with some homemade candy. It's not a dress, but it'll do.