Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

North Carolina Restaurant Hosts Titanic-Themed Dinner

Food & Wine: Titanic dinner recreation

© Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty 
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 19, 2017

They recreated the menu, not the disaster.

Related

A restaurant in North Carolina called Spring House and local wine shop Winston-Salem Wine Market celebrated history in slightly morbid fashion by recreating the menu on the Titanic for three nights last week with help from .

brightcove-video:5360767543001

The ten-course meal coincided with the 105th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, on April 15, using a menu saved from the ocean liner’s first class dining salon. 

The idea for the journey into historical dining came from Beth Binder, the restaurant manager. She also picked all the wines that were paired with the meal. 

Tim Grandinetti, the head chef, only tweaked the original menu slightly. He told the Winston-Salem Journal “I took into consideration whether tastes have changed, but it’s really not too far removed.”

The Titanic had an incredibly impressive spread for a boat. Grandinetti said that he had to scale down the sheer volume of food that he served, citing one course on the menu that boasted, “lamb, duck, sirloin of beef, green peas, two kind of potatoes, rice and carrots.”

The Titanic was carrying a staggering amount of meat—around 75,000 pounds—and thousands more in poultry, fish, and produce, making extravagant meals like that possible. At $60,000 per ticket (in today’s currency) for first class, they earned it. 

Obviously, Grandinetti couldn’t recreate such lavish conditions in his restaurant, but he did manage to serve salmon, filet mignon, pan-roasted lamb, and quail at his version of the dinner. 

20 people each night ended up paying $125 dollars per person for three-hour meal. The restaurant seemed to draw a history buff clientele, who played Titanic-themed trivia games for gift cards between courses to keep themselves entertained. 

Binder says that the event was something unexpected, and that she hopes to have similar themed dinners in the future. Hopefully her next idea is a little more cheerful, though. 

Previous
Where Do Those Weird Food Holidays Come From?
Next
The Two Most Influential Food People in the World, 2017 Edition
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.