Experiment Will Test if the Sound of a Cork Pop Makes Wine Taste Better

Let’s be real: The audible pop a bottle makes when a cork is pulled is pretty awesome. Is any sound as synonymous with getting the fun started? Sure, the crack of a beer (or wine) can isn’t too shabby, but it doesn’t quite score as highly on the all-important classiness meter. Now, an interesting new experiment hopes to prove that there’s even more to that cork pop than meets the eye: Does the sound of a “pop” actually make the wine taste better?

Let’s get this out of the way up top: This study doesn’t come from scientists at Oxford. It wasn’t conducted in a laboratory at Harvard. “The Grand Cork Experiment,” as it is called, is being funded by the Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) – out of their promotions budget no less – and is being conducted in a converted event space in the hip London neighborhood of Soho. In fact, the Experiment’s whole experience is basically a tribute to the cork… which is a bit of a shame because the experiment itself is damn interesting.

Participants are given four wines and a set of headphones. The wines are served in pairs, but – here’s the rub – before the tastings, drinkers either hear the sound of a cork popping or a screwcap being twisted open. They’re then asked to rate the wines on quality, intensity and how much they invoked a feeling of celebration. Needless to say, the people at the Cork Association have their bias as to how they hope the results pan out. “We think the sound of a cork popping makes you perceive that the wine is better,” APCOR Chairman João Rui Ferreira told The Drinks Business.